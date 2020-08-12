All PPP/C cabinet members to be tested for COVID – 19

President Ali said “All Cabinet members to be tested as a precautionary measure” and they were advised to work from home until their test results are known. President Ali also advised the general public to adhere to the measures set in place to protect from the virus.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Mr Warren Kwame Mc. Coy, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall being tested.