ALL SYSTEMS ARE GO FOR OLD YEAR’S NIGHT CHURCH SERVICE THIS YEAR

0
112

Attending New Year’s Eve service has been staunchly etched in the tradition of believers of the Christian faith. Joel Vogt spoke with the head of several churches in the city to glean an insight into
plans for this year’s activities and filed this report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.