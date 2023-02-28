Alleged housing fraudster arrested during sting operation

Andre DeFreitas, 30, of Cow Pen Street, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly collecting $100,000 from someone to secure a house lot for them.

Nightly News understands that around 12:20 h, crime sleuths had set up a sting operation along Regent Street, Georgetown, where the person approached DeFreitas and gave him the money for the house lot.

Shortly after, Police pounced on him and arrested him. He allegedly told Police that he owns Prime Investments and has helped several others persons.

But recently, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, urged Guyanese not to fall prey to fraudsters who promise to get them a house lot.

Minister Croal maintained that only the Ministry and the Central Housing and Planning Authority are authorised to carry out such transactions.

He is in custody at the Brickdam Police Station, assisting with the investigation.

