ALLEGED VICTIMIZATION IN THE ARTS – SEASONED ACTOR FROM ‘MAKANTALI’

Renowned playwright and producer Randolph Critchlow is raising concerns about suspected political interference in the field of Theater Arts. Critchlow alleges that he has faced victimization after being requested to step back from his involvement in the upcoming play ‘Makantali’ due to his critical political remarks directed at the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports—Renata Burnette has the details in this report.
