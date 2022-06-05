Almost 5M worth of hair ‘braids and weave’ recovered during Police raid at Annadale, Stratsphey ECD

Almost $5M worth of stolen hair ‘braids and weave’ recovered during Police raid at Annandale, Stratsphey

Police are investigating an alleged Break and Enter and Larceny committed on the Bond of Junior Hope, a 38-year-old businessman of Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara, of a quantity of hair (braid and weave) valued $5.4M.

The alleged robbery occurred sometime between 2022-06-03 to 2022-06-04 at Annandale Public Road East Coast Demerara.

Enquiries disclosed that the building (bond) was secured on 2022-06-03 at about 17:30hrs.

At about 11:00hrs today, the businessman discovered the front door open, the place ransacked and the above items missing.

Acting on information, a police raid exercise (with a search warrant) was conducted at Fourth Street Annandale, ECD where a quantity of the suspected stolen items were recovered and another raid exercise was conducted at Strathspey Squatting Area at the home of a businesswoman where a quantity of the said items were recovered in a building at the back of her yard.

The police raid was conducted between 13:50 hrs to 16: 30hrs today. A total $4,840,000 worth of items were recovered.

Two persons were arrested and are presently in custody, one for Break and Enter and Larceny, and the other one for Receiving Stolen Articles.

Statement was taken and investigation is in progress.