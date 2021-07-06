AMBULANCE DRIVER LOSES CONTROL OF VEHICLE SLAMS INTO UTILITY POLE IN THE CITY

A Minibus ambulance bearing licence plate #PSS 658 driven by

32-year-old Dellon Daniels of Plantain Walk, Vreed-en-Hoop,

West Bank Demerara almost ended up in a ditch after the

driver lost control of the vehicle after he swerved to avoid

oncoming traffic. The accident occurred at around 9:30 hrs on Tuesday on Lamaha Street between Irvin and Peter Rose Streets

24year-old Candika Daniels of West Minister, WBD, a blood

donor attendant attached to the West Demerara Regional

Hospital was also an occupant of the vehicle

The driver of the ambulance related to police that he was

proceeding east on the northern side of Lamaha Street, with

the usual siren and beacon lights on approaching the traffic

light at Irvin Street, where he observed vehicles approaching in

the opposite direction.

He then pulled left (north) in an attempt to occupy the

southern driving lane and, in the process of doing so, lost

control of the said vehicle and collided into a lamp pole

situated on the northern side of Lamaha Street.

As a result of the collision, the lamp pole and the ambulance

were damaged.

The occupant of the said ambulance (Candika Daniels) received

injuries and was taken to the GPHC, treated and treated and

sent away. Investigation in progress.