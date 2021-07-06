AMBULANCE DRIVER LOSES CONTROL OF VEHICLE SLAMS INTO UTILITY POLE IN THE CITY

A Minibus ambulance bearing licence plate #PSS 658 driven by
32-year-old Dellon Daniels of Plantain Walk, Vreed-en-Hoop,
West Bank Demerara almost ended up in a ditch after the
driver lost control of the vehicle after he swerved to avoid
oncoming traffic. The accident occurred at around 9:30 hrs on Tuesday on Lamaha Street between Irvin and Peter Rose Streets
24year-old Candika Daniels of West Minister, WBD, a blood
donor attendant attached to the West Demerara Regional
Hospital was also an occupant of the vehicle
The driver of the ambulance related to police that he was
proceeding east on the northern side of Lamaha Street, with
the usual siren and beacon lights on approaching the traffic
light at Irvin Street, where he observed vehicles approaching in
the opposite direction.
He then pulled left (north) in an attempt to occupy the
southern driving lane and, in the process of doing so, lost
control of the said vehicle and collided into a lamp pole
situated on the northern side of Lamaha Street.
As a result of the collision, the lamp pole and the ambulance
were damaged.
The occupant of the said ambulance (Candika Daniels) received
injuries and was taken to the GPHC, treated and treated and
sent away. Investigation in progress.