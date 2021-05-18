The Government of Guyana is now benefiting from support during this global health crisis (COVID-19) from Amerijet, a company which operates its dedicated freighter fleet of B767/B757 aircraft throughout the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Western Europe.

Amerijet donates COVID-19 Vaccine Transportation to Guyana

The Government of Guyana is now benefitting from support during this global health crisis (COVID-19) from Amerijet, a company which operates its dedicated freighter fleet of B767/B757 aircraft throughout the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Western Europe.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amerijet, Tim Strauss, “These are the kinds of shipments that remind us that we move the goods that enrich and connect the lives of our friends, customers, and the communities we serve; they can change and even save lives…As the leading all-cargo carrier in its service region, Amerijet is in a unique position to assist with immediate humanitarian support and medical supplies. All of us at Amerijet hope that today’s shipment will help provide relief to the impacted communities in Guyana.”

The company provides its service region with more than 8,250 dedicated freighter flights annually. In addition to scheduled service flights, Amerijet offers worldwide long-and short‐term ACMI, CMI, and full‐service charters.

Amerijet’s global network, including its interline partners and general sales agents, reaches 350+ destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East with seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time‐sensitive, valuable, hazardous, temperature‐controlled, and other cargo types.