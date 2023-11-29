AMID CRITICISM, PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT DEPARTED GUYANA FOR COP28 TO RETURN ON SATURDAY



The government led by President Irfaan Ali is under scrutiny and criticism following the announcement that President Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo have left Guyana amid the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela. The timing of their departure has raised questions, as it was revealed that President Ali and several government officials have traveled to Dubai to attend COP 28. This international commitment, coinciding with a critical and sensitive period in Guyana’s domestic politics regarding the border dispute, has sparked debate and concern among various stakeholders about the leadership’s priorities and the handling of the national issue.

