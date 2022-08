“There are always going to be criticisms, but as a former Judge, I try my best to uphold the rule of law.” – those were the recent utterances of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh responding to calls from the APNU+AFC for her removal in her current capacity as well as accusations which suggest that her decisions are aligned with those of the Government. Timeka Rodney has the details.

