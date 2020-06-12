AMNESTY ON INTEREST FOR GENERAL RATES – MCC

Public Relations Officer of the Mayor and City Council, Debra Lewis has revealed in a recent statement that residents of Georgetown are offered amnesty on interest on general rates for the year 2020.

Lewis stated that the municipality has recognised that many citizens are experiencing difficulties due to the COVID-19 and financial assistance must be provided.

It was also noted that the City Treasure’s Department will be opened to the public for the payment of rates and taxes with COVID-19 measures observed, Mondays to Fridays from 8:30 hours to 13:30 hours.

For more details, citizens can contact the Department via telephone numbers 226-7963 or 226-1228.