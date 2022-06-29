Andrew Morgan remanded to prison on drug trafficking charges

Just two days after he was busted with over seven pounds (3.278 kg) of cocaine at his Eccles, East Bank Demerara home, Andrew Morgan on Wednesday appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to prison for the offense of trafficking narcotics.

The Eccles resident who was represented by attorney Stanley Moore, S.C. pleaded not guilty to the cocaine trafficking charge and was remanded to prison until August 4, 2022.

On 27th June 2022, CANU officers acting on intelligence conducted a narcotics operation at lot 142 Ixora Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara. A subsequent search of the said property was conducted in the presence of the lone occupant, which resulted in the discovery of a quantity of suspected cocaine, (27) 9mm rounds, one (1) .32 Taurus firearm, along with one magazine, and 25 matching .32 rounds.

Andrew Morgan, 52, who resides at the said property, was arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters along with the firearm, ammunition, and suspected narcotics. The suspected narcotics were tested and confirmed to be cocaine. Additionally, the quantity of cocaine has a total weight of 3.27 kg and a street value of approximately GUY $ 3.5million.

On Wednesday, Head of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) James Singh confirmed that Morgan did not face charges for gun possession when he appeared in Court on Wednesday and would answer to those charges by the Guyana Police Force.