Anna Catherina Fisherman arrested after Police find Firearm and Ammunition

On Monday, Police ranks in Regional Division #3 acted on information received and went to West Vybz Sport Bar where contact was made with one Chavez Watson, a 30-year-old fisherman of Anna Catherina, WCD.

The ranks identified themselves as policemen dressed in plain clothes and requested to carry out a search on his person.

During the search, the Police found a black metal object suspected to be a firearm which was found in the right side pants pocket of the fisherman.

Police took possession of the suspected firearm which contained five .38 matching rounds.

The fisherman was cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station with the suspected firearm.

Investigations are ongoing.

