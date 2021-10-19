Anna Catherina man hospitalized after hit and run accident

A pedestrian of Anna Catherina West Coast Demerara was on Monday evening struck by an unknown motorcar on the Anna Catherina Public Road West Coast Demerara. As a result of the collision, 49-year-old Trevor Albert fell onto the road surface where he received injuries to his head and body. He was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited persons and taken to Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was examined and transferred to West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was further examined and admitted a patient in a stable condition.

