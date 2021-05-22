ANNA REGINA GIRLS SHINE BRIGHTLY AT CSEC, NUMBER 1 AND 2 IN GUYANA

AS Nightly News continue to feature students who have academically excelled at the 2020’s Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) examinations in the face of adversity. We now shine the spotlight on Essequibo’s high achievers- Duvina Seurattan and
Swasti Saytoo, who were awarded the coveted second and third spots respectively in the country. More from Amel Griffith.
