ANNANDALE FAMILY STILL AFFECTED BY SMOKE POLLUTION FROM NEARBY FISH PROCESSING FACILITY

The Mohammed family in Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD), continues to suffer from smoke pollution originating from a nearby Fish Processing Facility, causing them significant distress. Antonio Dey has been following this story and will provide updates on the situation, including any measures being taken to address the pollution and the family’s ongoing response.
