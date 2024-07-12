Friday, July 12, 2024
HomeNewsANNANDALE FAMILY STILL AFFECTED BY SMOKE POLLUTION FROM NEARBY FISH PROCESSING FACILITY
News

ANNANDALE FAMILY STILL AFFECTED BY SMOKE POLLUTION FROM NEARBY FISH PROCESSING FACILITY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
43

The Mohammed family in Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD), continues to suffer from smoke pollution originating from a nearby Fish Processing Facility, causing them significant distress. Antonio Dey has been following this story and will provide updates on the situation, including any measures being taken to address the pollution and the family’s ongoing response.

Previous article
AFC CALLS FOR URGENT REFORM OF GUYANA’S EDUCATION POLICY
Next article
THREE-MONTH-OLD PERISHES IN WEST ENMORE BLAZE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

BILLIONS OF DOLLARS ALLOCATED TO HOST 2ND LOCAL GOV’T ELECTIONS

250 HOMES TO BE BUILT SOON FOR SOPHIA RESIDENTS