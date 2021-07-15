Annette Ferguson to appear in court over “killing squad” post

Member of Parliament within the Opposition, Annette Ferguson, is scheduled to appear in court this week in connection with a comment she posted on social media that a senior Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officer will head up a “killing squad|.

According to a Guyana Police Force news release, “pursuant to investigations conducted in relation to a report made by a senior officer of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) against Member of Parliament Ms. Annette Ferguson, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has received legal advice from the Police Legal Officer to institute a charge of using a computer system to humiliate a person, contrary to Section 19 (5) (a) of the Cyber Crime Act, No 16 of 2018.”

The release added that Ferguson “is expected to make her court appearance shortly”.

Ferguson was first arrested on June 30, 2021.

The Director of Public Prosecutions instituted the charges against the former housing minister.