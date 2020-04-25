Another COVID-19 patient succumbs in ICU at GPHC

-Guyana records eighth death attributed to virus

Moments after Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, today announced that there were three more COVID-19 confirmed cases within the past 24 hours and that the number of deaths attributed to this disease remained at seven (7), another COVID-19 patient died.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Lennox Williams, who passed away at 14:45h this afternoon.

According to a press release from Minister Lawrence, Williams is the eighth death in Guyana as a result of the COVID-19, and had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) when he drew his last breath.

It was also noted that Williams had also suffered from other health complications while being diagnosed with the COVID-19.

“The Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health and the GPHC extend condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Williams. The Ministry continues to plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, staying at home, wearing face masks and regularly and thoroughly washing hands.”

Up to press time, Guyana has recorded 73 cases of the COVID-19, inclusive of the eight deaths and 12 persons that have already recovered.