Another pedestrian mowed down in fatal EBD accident

A pedestrian, described by police as an “Afro-male” with “name, age and address unknown” is the second pedestrian to die within three days.

This latest incident occurred on Sunday at 18:55 hours on the Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The vehicle involved in the accident is motoro car # PZZ 1621, owned and driven by Shivendra Ramraj, 34, of Herstelling, New Housing Scheme.

Police disclosed in a press release that motorcar # PZZ 1621 was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway, western driving lane of the said road, at a fast rate of speed when it is alleged by the driver that the pedestrian ran across the road, from east to west, into the path of his vehicle.

On seeing the pedestrian doing so, police said the driver applied his brakes to avoid a collision but the front of his vehicle collided with the pedestrian who fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries about his body.

Police said he was picked up in an unconscious condition and placed into the said motorcar and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and the first test read 151 micrograms with the second test reading 161 micrograms of alcohol in his breath. He remains in custody as further inquiries are in progress,” police said.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old male pedestrian is dead and another injured after a 21-year-old University of Guyana (UG) student lost control of his car and crashed into them on the De Willem Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Saturday at around 5:45 p.m.

Dead is 54-year-old Kenneth Smith of Ocean View, Uitvlugt WCD. The other pedestrian, identified as 43-year-old Rampaul Sursen, a carpenter of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, sustained multiple injuries.

According to a press release from the Guyana Police Force, the accident involved motorcar # PZZ 9052 driven by Tyree Li-A-Ping of Hague Public Road, WCD, a 21-year-old student of the University of Guyana; motor pickup # GPP 8150 driven by 39-year-old Sahadeo Singh of Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo and pedestrians Smith and Sursen.

Police said that motor pickup #GPP 8150 was proceeding east along the northern side of De Willem Public Road, WCD in a line of traffic when the driver alleged that he turned on his right traffic indicator to turn south into Harrykisson Street.

During the process of doing so, the driver of PZZ 9052 lost control of his vehicle and collided with the motor pickup before crashing into a fence along the northern side of the said road, and finally colliding with the two pedestrians who were standing in the said yard.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged and the pedestrians received injuries to their bodies.

They were picked up in an unconscious state and placed into a motorcar and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where both of them were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

Smith later died while receiving medical attention and Rampaul Sursen was referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, suffering from a fractured left ankle and injuries to his body.

Police said a notice of intended prosecution has been served and that a breathalyzer test was conducted on both drivers but no alcohol was found in their systems.

The body of Smith is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting post-mortem.