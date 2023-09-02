Another suspect arrested in connection with Lusignan Chinese supermarket robbery

The Police have arrested another suspect, who allegedly executed an armed robbery on the Hong Yuang Supermarket located at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Tuesday night.

Police said Akeem Griffith, of Sussex Street, Georgetown, was nabbed on Friday, and a motorcycle used in the robbery was recovered.

The mastermind and another male, who is said to be the one who robbed the cashiers of an undisclosed amount of cash and Digicel and GTT phone cards, were arrested on Wednesday night.

They are Ryan Goodluck, a 29-year-old vendor of Herstelling Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and of Sussex Street, Georgetown and Jamal Seymour, a 25-year-old mason also of Sussex Street, Georgetown.

L-R: Jamal Seymour and Ryan Goodluck

Reports are that four men arrived at the supermarket on two motorcycles at about 19:34h on Tuesday, and two went in and held the cashiers at gunpoint.

After that, they went into the cash register and took a quantity of GTT and Digicel phone cards and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects returned to their motorcycles and escaped south on Lusignan Access Road.

