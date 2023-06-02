ANUG INSISTS THAT GOV’T MINISTERS MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR MAHDIA FIRE

The New Guyana United Party (ANUG) has stated its unwavering determination to persist with protest actions until the government ministers responsible for the tragic Mahdia dorm fire, which resulted in the loss of 20 children’s lives, are held accountable. ANUG emphasizes the need for those in positions of authority to face responsibility for this devastating incident. Renata Burnette files the following report.
such stupidity. ANUG what makes the Minister responsible? cone on respond positively. Don’t talk garbage.