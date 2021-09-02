APA embarks on a new project to promote the economic and social empowerment of Indigenous women and youth.

Press release

September 2, 2021

The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) has embarked on a new project aimed at challenging, Indigenous women and youth towards improving their economic outlook through improved and sustainable livelihoods. The idea of the project followed the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana. Women, children, youths, the elderly and other disadvantaged persons have especially felt the brunt of the impacts of the pandemic. Although the APA was aware of the shortcomings

inadequacies previously faced by the two demographics, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these circumstances. Notwithstanding, women and youths have come to play important roles during these difficult

times.

Women and youth have been part of collaborative efforts to secure and distribute food items, medical and sanitization supplies, identify those in need, identify the types of support needed, and have played parts in public awareness in the communities.



Therefore, this project will see the APA working primarily, with Indigenous women and youth, in Regions 1, 7 and 8, to strengthen their capacities by supporting their improvement and their communities in the long term; including, addressing the need for inclusion of both

demographics in the decision-making process in community governance. And provide the opportunity to address the deficiencies in the representation of women and youth on issues of importance to them, such as economic livelihoods and social issues such as domestic

violence.



The APA will endeavour to collaborate with government agencies, the private sector and other NGOs to achieve this. Among the key activities under the project are the facilitation of training workshops and

regional women and youth conferences. Additionally, the project will seek to develop six small livelihoods projects, which will be implemented and managed by the women and youth participants.



The APA believes that similar endeavours have failed because of a lack of skills to make them successful. However, with training, financial support, and active monitoring, such projects will stand a better chance at success and have a lifespan beyond the project life.

This project began in February 2021 with funding from the European Union and will run for 24 months.