APNU/AFC DEBUNKS ALLEGATION BY THE PPP/C

According to APNU/AFC, the party has been accused by the PPP/C for identifying Attorney Devindra Kissoon, as one of the persons who were not in Guyana on March 2, 2020, to cast his vote at the general and regional elections.

However, the APNU/AFC, in a recent statement, has denied having recorded Kissoon’s name on its list and has deemed the news as being fake. The statement further mentions that the PPP/C would need to provide evidence to substantiate their allegations.

” These errors highlight that in the interest of accuracy the PPP/C must provide evidence that the APNU+AFC counting agents identified that particular person and the serial number that was used in the process.”

In an attempt to refute and cast doubt on the APNU+AFC’s recent identification of persons who were not in Guyana at the time of the March 2 election, the PPP/C stated that prominent Attorney Devindra Kissoon, was in Guyana on March 2, 2020.

Fake News. The APNU+AFC never submitted the name of Devindra Kissoon on any of their lists as a person who was not in Guyana on the date of the Election.

The APNU+AFC has been exposing evidence of electoral fraud perpetrated on this country by the PPP/C. We will continue to do so during this recount exercise. The APNU+AFC wishes to make it clear that President Granger and the Leader of the opposition agreed to a recount, the aim of which was to ensure that the results of this election can be deemed credible.

The recount process has revealed that the election of March 2, 2020, was riddled with fraudulent practices; the dead voted, people out of the jurisdiction voted, many unstamped ballots, missing certificates of employment, missing poll books, ballots cast over and above the number on the OLE and other fraudulent practices.

Any result emanating from this process cannot be considered credible because of the high incidence of fraud.

It is good to remind the PPP/C that its own Anil Nandlall declared while referring to electoral fraud that “Once a fraud has been committed, it nullifies or voids the entire process.” The APNU+AFC expects that the PPP/C will not shift the goal post and will stick to this position.

We further advise the general public that the PPP/C will continue to solicit persons to make public statements on the basis of a false position which they put to them. We have received reports of these approaches taking place in Regions 3, 5, 6, and 7 and encourage any person so approached to post the information to our APNU+AFC page and we will publicize the perpetrators after verification.