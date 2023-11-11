APNU/AFC DEMANDS CLEAR REPORT FROM LABOUR MINISTRY INTO TEPUI’S TRAGEDY

Members of the opposition are calling for transparent findings from the Ministry of Labour’s investigation into the tragic incident that resulted in the fatal crushing of a worker at the Tepui Inc. worksite. Tepui Inc. is affiliated with the well-known PPP/C supporter Mikhail Rodrigues, also known as Guyanese Critic—Kerese Gonsalves’ reports on this matter.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on