APNU/AFC SLAMS INCREASES FOR POLICE, SAYS IT IS UNACCEPTABLE

That the PPP/C can stand up and say to the nation that a police officer with over ten (10) long years of experience should only be paid $115,000 dollars a month is unbelievable. Clearly they do not respect the hard work that policemen and women do every day in service of our nation.

The PPP/C is happy to let these heroic public servants, who frequently put their lives on the line, live as the working poor. Just yesterday a video was circulating on social media of a police officer being physically assaulted. Further, given the government budget ballooned by nearly 50% this year, the miserly increases that have been proposed across the different categories and ranks of police officers are unacceptable. Where have all these billions gone?

A full statement on this unfortunate issue will be released shortly.