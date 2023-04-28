APNU SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED EVIDENCE OF FORGERY – GECOM CHAIR SAYS SHE HAS NOT SEEN IT

Renata Burnette reports that during their press conference, A Partnership for National Unity remained firm in their assertion that they had alerted the Guyana Elections Commission about reports of forgery. However, GECOM Chairperson Claudette Singh stated that she has no evidence supporting these claims.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on