APNU+AFC CALLS QUINDON BACCHUS DEATH AN “EXECUTION, CALLS FOR FULL PROBE

APNU+AFC condemns the execution of Quindon Bacchus by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). It is a case of murder and should be investigated as a crime. The Commissioner of Police’s reassurance that it will be properly investigated must be taken with a pinch of salt.

The same pronouncement was made when Isaiah Henry, Joel Henry and Haresh Singh were murdered. When Orin Boston was executed by ranks of the Guyana Police Force the same pronouncement was made by the Guyana Police Force. To date, we are nowhere close to justice for any one of them.

What is even more worrying is that the GPF is not treating the matter as a crime since it is being investigated by the Police Complaints Authority. There must be a criminal investigation into this matter and the perpetrators of this crime must face the full force of the law.

The GPF and the Government of Guyana must recognize that they are complicit in these crimes when they protect rogue policemen because this signals that they can commit these heinous crimes and not face the full force of the law. It is even worse if they are not rogue cops but are carrying out the instructions of their superiors. The rule of law is being further eroded in Guyana.