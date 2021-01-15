APNU+AFC Coalition Parliamentarians to transfer COVID relief grants to flood hit individuals

In light of the recent severe flooding in the Lower Pomeroon villages, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Opposition benches have collectively decided to transfer their individual $25,000 COVID-19 Relief Grants to persons who have been adversely affected by the floods.

According to a press statement from the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)+ Alliance For Change (AFC) Coalition, those individuals who will benefit from the monies have lost and suffered damages to household appliances and furniture.

“ The PPP regime and the Region 2 RDC, have done little to nothing to aid the flood affected residents or put any reasonable measures in place to alleviate their suffering. The APNU+AFC Members of Parliament are deeply concerned about the welfare of their brothers and sisters in the lower Pomeroon and the seeming neglect by the authorities. The Leader of the Opposition Hon. Joseph Harmon accompanied by Members of Parliament will visit the area on Saturday January 16 to assess the damages, to meet and listen to residents and their concerns.”

According to the APNU+AFC Coalition, it is calling on the “PPP regime to end the discrimination in the distribution of COVID-19 relief grants” and to hasten its distribution since there are thousands of Guyanese countrywide in desperate need who are yet to receive their grants.