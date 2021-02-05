APNU+AFC write Indian Gov’t to object proposal of Charandass Persaud as High Commissioner to India

In light of the proposed appointment of former Alliance For Change (AFC) Parliamentarian, Charandass Persaud as Guyana’s High Commissioner to India, the main Parliamentary Opposition (APNU/AFC) has officially contacted the Indian Government to register its disapproval.

Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, in a letter penned on Thursday (yesterday) to India’s Minister of External Affairs, H.E Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, registered in the strongest terms possible, the APNU/AFC’s objection to the proposed appointment.

“Mr. Persaud does not enjoy the confidence of a large segment of the Guyanese population and is mired in controversy. The people of Guyana who elected him to serve as a Member of Parliament in the APNU/AFC Government continue to be disturbed by his actions in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018, actions which he took of his own accord, without the consultation or consent of the constituency he was elected to represent. Accordingly, we are of the view that the appointment of Mr. Persaud to such an important portfolio is likely to be viewed by the Guyanese people as a reward for and an endorsement of his treasonous act,” the letter stated.

Harmon added that the people of Guyana have always enjoyed cordial relations with the Government and people of India and that the APNU/AFC is concerned that Persaud’s appointment may place a significant strain on this important relationship.