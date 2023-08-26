APOLOGY ALONE IS NOT ENOUGH, ALI TELLS DESCENDANTS OF FORMER PLANTATION OWNER IN GUYANA

President Irfaan Ali has proposed that the descendants of John Gladstone, a former Caribbean plantation owner, consider aligning themselves with the ten-point plan the Caribbean Reparations Committee put forth for reparative justice. This suggestion is part of ongoing discussions surrounding reparations for the historical injustices of slavery and colonization. Renata Burnette provides further insights in her report.
