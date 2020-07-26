Appeal Court to deliver ruling on Misenga Jones’ Elections case on Thursday

The Appeal Court will on Thursday, July 30, 2020 deliver its ruling in the Elections case brought to it by APNU/AFC supporter Misenga Jones.

Jones’ application to the Court is to overtur decision of the Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George, who had previously ruled that the recount results from the March 2, 2020 elections can be used to declare the winner.

Jones, who is being represented by a battery of lawyers namely, Trinidadian Senior Counsel John Jeremie, Guyanese attorney Roysdale Forde, Keith Scotland, Mayo Robertson and Rondelle Keller, contends that the Chief Justice “erred in law” when she had previously dismissed the case.

Jones’ application has listed 23 grounds for the appeal.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairpersin, Justice Claudette Singh, through her attorney Kim Kyte-Thomas, has called for the case to be dismissed forthwith since she stated that the issues have already been litigated via the Eslyn David and Ulita Moore matters.