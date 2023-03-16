APPEAL COURT TO RULE IN CASE OF MAN CONVICTED OF CHOPPING NEIGHBOUR

The Court of Appeal is expected to deliver a ruling soon in the case of Andy Boodram. Boodram was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2018 for chopping his neighbor, Deonarine Persaud after he asked Boodram to lower the volume of his music. More details from Tiana Cole
