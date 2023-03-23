APPELLATE COURT TO RULE ON POSSIBLE REVIVAL OF DISMISSED ELECTION PETITION

Tiana Cole’s recent Nightly news report states that the Court of Appeal concluded oral arguments on Wednesday. A ruling will soon be delivered in the appeal against Acting Chief Justice Roxane George’s decision to dismiss election petition #88. The petition is seeking to invalidate the results of the March 2020 elections.
