Armed bandits storm into bar, rob several men of cash, cellular phones

Several men were robbed by two (2) bandits, one armed with a gun while the other brandished a cutlass, at the “Anytime Guinness Bar”, La Union, West Coast Demerara (WCD) late Friday (last) night.

The incident took place around 22:00h and the men were robbed of their cash, cellular phones and a gold ring.

Reports are that the seven (7) men were at the bar imbibing when the suspects walked into establishment and held the victims at gunpoint.

HGP Nightly News understands that the suspect with the firearm stood guard while his accomplice relieved the victims of their valuables.

After obtaining their loot, the suspect who had been armed with the gun discharged a round in the air and then both perpetrators ran into Crane Old Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) area where they escaped.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police, who retrieved a suspected spent shell at the scene.

Investigations into the armed robbery are ongoing.

According to the police, 48-year-old taxi driver, Imran Rahaman of Anna Catherina, ECD, was robbed of one (1) Samsung J2 cellular phone and $30,000 in cash while another taxi driver, 25-year-old Bishra Lakhan of Bell West, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was robbed of his Samsung cellular phone and a gold ring.

Thirty-three (33)-year-old labourer, Munesh Paul of La Grange, WBD, had his Samsung S8 and $60,000 in cash stolen while another labourer, 23-year-old Fazal Khan, of Patentia, WBD, was robbed of his LG cellular phone and $10,000 in cash.

A businessman, 38-year-old Sarwan Persaud, of La Union, WCD, was robbed of his Samsung cellular phone while 22-year-old serviceman, Ashley Austin of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was robbed of $10,000 in cash.

Additionally, a 40-year-old operator of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Shinkar Lutchman, was robbed of $16,000 in cash.