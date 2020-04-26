Armed men storm into Massy Gas Products, escape with several gas cylinders

-female guard held hostage by suspects, cutlass allegedly placed to her neck

Several persons armed allegedly armed with at least one gun, knives and cutlasses executed a daring robbery at the Massy Gas Products (Guyana) Limited, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) tonight and carted off an undisclosed number of gas cylinders.

Reports are that the perpetrators cut through the perimeter fence at the back of the building (along the sea dam) and gained access into the compound.

They accosted a female security guard, who had been unarmed at that time, and was facing the entrance of the building when the suspects invaded the premises.

She was allegedly held hostage by some of the men, one of whom placed a cutlass to her neck, while issuing threats. Another suspect is said to have thrown the woman, face-down to the ground, while he rummaged through her handbag in search of cash and other valuable items.

It is presently unclear if the men stole any of the woman’s belongings; however, they did manage to steal an undisclosed number of the company’s gas cylinders before they made good their escape on foot.

An employee at the company, when contacted by HGP Nightly News tonight, noted that while the female guard who was held hostage did not have a firearm in her possession, there are other security measures that are in place.

He stated that the compound is surrounded by security personnel and that the guard on duty tonight responded to their colleague’s call for assistance in a timely manner.

However, the female guard had only managed to notify others when the men had left the premises, since that was the only opportunity she may have had to do so while being safe.

Police ranks are presently at the location as investigations into the matter continue.