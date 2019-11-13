ARMED ROBBERY COMMITTED ON THREE MALES. SUSPECTS NABBED.

Acting on intelligence gathered ranks from Region One intercepted a vehicle about 09:20h today at Arakaka, NWD with two of the robbery suspects and conducted a search and found several containers of fuel and a quantity of raw gold suspected to be part of yesterday’s heist.

The suspects, a businessman and the mastermind, during interrogation, took investigators to a location and handed over the following arms, ammunition, and items:

-two 9mm handguns with magazines

-an AK47 Assault Rifle with a magazine

-a quantity of ammunition

-a Global Positioning System (GPS) device.

Based on further intelligence, a serving member of the Joint Services has been detained.