Armed robbery suspect captured by public-spirited citizens remanded to prison

An alleged robber who was caught by public spirited citizens while attempting to flee the robbery scene on Thursday was remanded to prison when appeared in court on Friday. The suspect who has been identified as Kevin King, a 32-year-old Porter of Bare Root, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) was charged just one day after the robbery with the Offence of Robbery Under Arms committed on 68-year-old Sunny Mohan of First Street Montrose, ECD.

He was initially arrested on Thursday.

King appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s before Magistrate A. George, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to July 20, 2022.

According to police report, Sunny Mohan, a 68 year-old gardener of First Street Montrose, East Coast Demerara was allegedly robbed early Thursday morning at First Street Montrose, ECD. The robbery occurred sometime around 06:30 hrs.

Mohan was robbed of a Samsung A10 cell phone valued $45,000 and $5,000 cash. The suspect was captured while attempting to free the scene.

According to reports, Mohan was walking out of First Street Montrose heading to work when he saw the suspect riding a bicycle, heading in his direction.

The suspect took out a knife from the back of his pants and pointed same at him demanding money. The victim immediately felt fearful for his life and handed over the said money and phone to the suspect, who fled the scene heading in a southern direction.

Public spirited citizens gave chase behind the suspect who was later captured and handed over to the police.