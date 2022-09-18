Armed robbery suspect Stavo Evons remanded to prison

Armed robbery suspect Stavo Evons, a 35 year-old labourer of lot 169 Middle Road La Penitence, Georgetown was arrested on 2022-09-15 and charged on 2022-09-16 with two (2) counts of Robbery Under Arms, Contrary to Section 222(c) of The Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

Evans is accused of an alleged Robbery Under Arms committed on Nitisha Klass and Kevin Frazer which occured at Soesdyke Public Road, EBD on 2022-09-13.

The accused on 2022-09-16, at about 11:00hrs, appeared at the Grove/Diamond Magistrate’s Court #1 before His Worship, Principle Magistrate Mr Sunil Scarce who read the charges to him.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges. Bail was refused and he was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to 2022-10-31 for statements.