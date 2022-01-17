ARMED ROBBERY – SUSPECTS ON THE RUN

Police in Linden (Regional Division #10) are currently looking for three male suspects who are wanted in relation to a daring armed robbery.

Yesterday (Sunday 16 January 2022) at approximately 20:15 hours, the three suspects set upon a local family residing in the Blue Berry Hill, Wismar area of Linden, when they attacked the family at gunpoint.

The bandits were armed with at least one firearm which they brandished as they demanded gold and valuables from the family. Whilst being relieved of their valuables, one of the suspects discharged two rounds however none of the family members were injured at this point.

As the suspects tried to make good their escape, another family member, Corwin Sampson, who was returning his cousin’s motorcycle at the time, was immediately accosted by the suspects and shot to his left knee. They relieved Sampson of the motorcycle, one silver chain valued at $20,000 and a silver ring valued at $5000, before escaping in an unknown direction.

Sampson was rushed to the Linden Hospital complex where he received treatment and was subsequently admitted as a patient.

According to Police reports, the family were robbed of three cellphones and a quantity of gold jewelry valued at $400,000.

Local law enforcement is currently investigating.