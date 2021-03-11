Arrest warrant issued for man who failed to appear in Court for breach of restriction on social activity

An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Akash Ramkissoon of Queenstown, Georgetown, after he failed to appear in Court on Wednesday (yesterday) before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, following his arrest for breach of restriction on social activity.

Ramkissoon had been arrested around 22:40h at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) on February 23, this year.

According to a police statement, on Wednesday (yesterday)the charge was laid under section 2(1)(b) of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures (no.11) No.198/2020 contrary to section 21 (2) of the Public Health Ordinance Chapter 145 but Ramkissoon failed to make his appearance at the Court.

As such, an arrest warrant was issued for his next court appearance which is slated for March, 31, 2021.