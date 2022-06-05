ASP Jermaine Harper laid to rest

On Saturday, scores of police officers and other joint services and community members gathered at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac for the funeral service of the late Assistant Superintendent Jermaine Harper.

Family, friends and colleagues shared sentiments of how Jermaine Harper always made jokes and loved his 5 children more than anything.

Harper is fondly remembered by his peers as an astute and exceptional policeman.

“Mr. Jermaine Harper was well respected, admired and loved by many,” said Traffic Inspector Gavin Boyce.

The vibrant and energetic ASP Harper was born on January 11, 1976 in Kitty, Georgetown, Guyana.

The late Assistant Superintendent attended St. Gabriel’s Primary School, then to East Ruimveldt Secondary School. Mr. Harper earned a Diploma in Safety and Security Management from the University of Guyana and a Masters of Science Degree in Clinical Psychology from the American University of Peace Studies.

On October 09, 1998, the late Harper joined the Guyana Police Force, and adeptly advanced up the ranks, beginning as Constable, then Corporal, Sergeant, Inspector and ultimately became Assistant Superintendent.

Harper was judged as ‘D’ Division’s Best Cop in the year 2011 and runner-up best Cop for the country.

Speaking at the service on behalf of the Guyana Police Force was Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag.) Mr. Ravindradat Budhram, who described Harper as a distinguished leader and a very brilliant and athletic person who was full of energy and who initially trained with current Crime Chief, Mr. Wendell Blanhum.

“Mr. Harper exemplified performance during his initial training and this resulted in him being spotted to served as a traffic rank in Regional Division #3, where he developed himself through policing and academically. He was very professional and confidential which resulted in him being moved to the Special Branch Department of the Force. He was then transferred to Regional Division 4(B) as the Officer-In-Charge of Traffic, then to Regional Division 4(C) as the Traffic Officer,” Mr. Budhram stated.

Mr. Budhram also described the late Harper as someone who had a deep influence on those around him, and who was always willing and dedicated.