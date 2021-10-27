Assist Grade 6 children to overcome weaknesses – Education Minister urges teachers

Following a virtual meeting with grade six teachers from across Guyana on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education (MoE) announced that the 2022 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations will be held on July 6 and 7, 2022.

Minister, Priya Manickchand, noted however, that the dates could change depending on the COVID-19 situation.

The announcement comes on the heels of the recently released results of the 2021 examination, which saw 11-year-old Nirvana Wimal of Success Elementary School topping the country with 524 marks.

Minister Manickchand had explained that the 2022 examination will be prepared like the 2021 examination covering topics up to the Grade Five level based on the consolidated curriculum. Teachers were also asked to make a note of the students in their class who need textbooks so that they can be sourced and provided.

The ministry also discussed with teachers how Guyana’s education system could enhance the performance of students at the sitting of the examination next year. The minister told teachers that work must be done to move each child from where they are now to a much higher level as they prepare to write the examination.

“Think of each student and devise a plan to assist each child based on their weaknesses. Our aim is to ensure every secondary school child is prepared for secondary school. Please look at your children with a different eye so that you can prepare your children to enjoy a better life in the future,” the Education Minister remarked during the meeting.

Similar to what obtained for the 2021 NGSA, CXC will prepare the 2022 examination, supervise its administration, mark the scripts, conduct quality checks and will also conduct consequential reviews if requested.

The Council’s involvement in some of these areas was done for the first time this year and will continue in the years to come to offer age-appropriate examinations that are fairly and transparently marked and that bear the CXC mark of integrity for which the examining body is renowned across the world.

Related