Attempted Berbice home invasion fails; 1 arrested, 3 at large

Police said Wednesday that they have arrested one male and a search is underway for three other suspects after their alleged unsuccessful attempt to carry out a possible home invasion at the residence of a 63-year-old male pensioner at # 63 Village, Corentyne, Berbice on July 16, 2021.

Police explained in a press release as to what led to the arrest.

According to the lawmen, on July 13, 2021, the pensioner’s two daughters came from the United States for a wedding and stayed at his home.

Police said the two daughters left for the maticoor at # 69 Village Corentyne, Berbice July 16, 2021, at about 17:00 hours, leaving their father and his grandchild and a neighbour’s daughter, ages eight and 10, respectively, at the home.

At about 20:45 hours, the pensioner told police that he saw four fully-masked men — armed with a long black gun — jump his western fence

Police said an alarm was raised and the gunmen escaped in an unknown direction.

The following day, a report was made to the police and investigations led to the arrest of a 26-year-old male of #65 Village on Monday, July 26.

Police said the suspect, after being cautioned and told of the allegation, confessed to the crime and he was arrested.

“He was taken to the #51 police station where he gave a written statement under caution, implicating three named other males,” police said. “Efforts are being made to apprehend the named accomplices, who remain at large.”

Police said the lone suspect remains in custody.