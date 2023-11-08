AUNT OF TEEN SEEKING JUSTICE AFTER MOM & SON DUO TRAILED AND STABBED 19-YEAR-OLD

A mother and son are still at large following an attack on a group of teenagers, resulting in the stabbing of one teen in an incident the victim’s family describes as stemming from a love triangle. The victim’s aunt, while the teen recovers in the hospital, is urgently appealing for law enforcement to apprehend the assailants and ensure they face justice. Tiana Cole’s report will provide further details on this story.
