AUSSIES GET BETTER OF WEST INDIES TO TAKE CG INSURANCE ODI SERIES



3rd CG Insurance One-Day International

West Indies vs Australia

Venue: Kensington Oval

Result: Australia won by 6 wickets

Player-of-the-Match: Ashton Agar

Australia’s much heralded bowling attack proved too strong for West Indies in the decisive third and final match of the CG Insurance ODI Series.



The visitors bowled out the home side for 152 off 45.1 overs and they comfortably reached the target at 153-4 off 30.3 overs at the historic venue on Monday night.



The result meant the Aussies took the series 2-1 – they won the first match by 133 runs while West Indies bounced back to win the second by four wickets.

The Australian new ball attack was lethal with Mitchell Starc again the stand-out performer. The left-arm speedster took 3-43 off 9.1 overs while his new ball partner Josh Hazlewood took 2-18 off eight overs.

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, brought into the team for the first match, took 10-1-31-2 and controlled the middle overs of the West Indies innings.



He later returned to make a feisty 19 not out off 33 balls to earn the CG Insurance Player-of-the-Match award. Left-hander Matthew Wade scored 51 not out off 52 balls, with five fours and two sixes and shared a fourth-wicket stand of 34 with captain Alex Carey (35).

Earlier in the match, Evin Lewis demonstrated his bravery as he returned to the crease after being forced to retire hurt. He was struck on the face in the early stages of the innings but came back to end 55 not out off 66 balls with five boundaries and three sixes. He was the only West Indian batsman to reach a half century.

The west indies will remain in Barbados for the opening match of the Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup against Pakistan at Kensington Oval. First ball is 10 a.m. local (9 a.m. Jamaica time).