Authorities mulling avenues to ensure efficient virtual education for children

Strategies are being aggresively pursued by the Education Ministry to ensure the effective and efficient delivery of education virtually against the backdrop of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Education, it is committed to both keeping children safe and engaged academically.

Towards this end, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, this morning met with the Management Information Systems Unit (MISU) of her Ministry.

The engagement is intended to formulate strategies that can be implemented to ensure that children still benefit from quality education as the nation grapples with the adverse effects of the COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by the Head of MISU, Indar Singh, Godfrey Munroe, Co-ordinator-Systems Development, the Chief Planning Officer (CPO), Nicola Johnson, Assistant Chief Education Officer- Nursery, Samantha Williams and Director of NCERD, Jennifer Cumberbatch.