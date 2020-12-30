Autopsies performed on the bodies & doctor reported juvenile was “sexually active”.

Autopsies with dissection were performed at the Georgetown public hospital mortuary, by Doctor Nehaul Singh on the bodies of Tara Krishnaran, age 34 yrs, and her 11-year-old daughter. Tara Krishnaran’s cause of death was given as Blunt Trauma to the head, while her daughter’s cause of death was given as, incise wound to the neck and blunt trauma to the head. The doctor reported that the juvenile was “sexually active”.

The doctor, however, could not determine whether the 11yr old girl was raped by the suspect. The bodies were handed over to the relatives for burial.