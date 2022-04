Thinning edges or baldness of the hairline is a growing phenomenon among women locally. A local Dermatologist has attributed this type of hair loss to the constant pulling or pressure on the hair follicles, which can be developed from wearing specific wigs and other protective hairstyles. She urges women to be conscious of the hairstyles they choose and how often they wear them to minimise their chances of developing Marginal Alopecia. Temika Rodney has the details.

