Friday, March 29, 2024
AZRUDDIN MOHAMED ADMITTED UNDER CROSS EXAMINATION HE IS AWARE HE IS BEING ACCUSED OF GOLD\DRUGS SMUGGLING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
During a cross-examination session on Wednesday, prominent businessman Azruddin Mohamed acknowledged his awareness of accusations against him regarding gold and drug smuggling. This admission came amidst legal proceedings, shedding light on the serious allegations surrounding Mohamed. The revelation points to the complexities and challenges within business and law enforcement as authorities continue to investigate and address such high-profile cases. Tiana Cole provides a detailed report on the cross-examination and the implications of Mohamed’s admission.

