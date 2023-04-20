BABU JAAN’S POLITICAL RANTS CONTINUE TO CAUSE ETHNIC TENSIONS GRANGER

Joel Vogt reports that, in the wake of the 26th death anniversary of former President Dr. Cheddi Jagan, commemorated at Babu Jaan last month, David Granger has expressed concern that the event, which takes place annually at that location, often involves inflammatory speeches directed at the opposition party and contributes to the exacerbation of ethnic tensions.
