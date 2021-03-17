Baby allegedly refuses to breastfeed from mom, dies moments later

A 15-month old toddler is now dead after she allegedly refused to breast feed from her mom, began convulsing, and then became motionless.

The deceased has been identified as Sahara La Cruz, who resided with her mother at Cabora Village, Morusca, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

The baby is said to have died on Tuesday around 03:30h.

According to a police statement, the child’s mother told the cops that at that time, she was awakened by her baby crying and attempted to breastfeed the toddler, however, she (baby) refused to do so.

“A little while after she observed her daughter body suddenly broke out in convulsions before finally stopping and the toddler thereafter remained motionless. The matter was later report to the Acquero Police Station. A Post Mortem Examination (PME) is expected shortly.”

Investigations are in progress.